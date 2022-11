Vijay Deverakonda

B Town celebs have time and again left their fans stunned with their candid confessions and this is what they love about their stars. Look at how the Bollywood actors openly spoke about their sex lives. Vijay Deverakonda recently had made his debut in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 and when asked about his sex life nad the craziest thing he has done to which he said that he has sex on a boat(small yacht).