Image credit: Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda – JGM

Today, Vijay Deverakonda’s new film JGM (Jana Gana Mana) was officially announced. The movie will be directed by Puri Jagannadh, and the motion poster gives a clear hint at the film is based on Indian Army. At the announcement event, Puri stated, “It’s my dream project. From many years I have been waiting for a chance to make this film, and finally it’s happening. It’s all because of Vijay. It’s a fictional story; patriotic and war kind of a movie and the protagonist is an Army officer. It’s about a soldier’s dream about his country. It’s an inspiring film.”