Image credit: Google

Vijay Sethupathi – Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The movie also stars Lady Superstar of South film industry Nayanthara in the lead role, and now, according to a report in India Today, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play a crucial role in the film. Reportedly, he will be seen playing the antagonist in Jawan and the actor will soon join the team in Mumbai.