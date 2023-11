Vijay Varma opens up on going broke and having no money

Vijay Varma is currently one of the biggest sensations who has won over the audience, be it on TV or on OTT with his stellar acting chops. The ease with which he slips into his characters has left everyone shellshocked. But what's more shocking, is his confession to having almost no money. He recently talked about going broke in an interview with Galatta Plus. He revealed that he was at his lowest low and had no money in his account. He had a merge sum of Rs 18 and then he received as call for a small role of a reporter for which he was going to get Rs 3000. He never wanted such a role but he took it and shot for it, without his heart, or conviction and was fumbling during the take. Let's have a look at other celebs who went bankrupt but bounced back.