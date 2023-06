Krishna Bhatt weds Vedant Sarda

Krishna Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt got married to her boyfriend Vedant Sarda on Sunday in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and friends. It was a star-studded evening as a few names from the industry were in attendance. After exchanging the wedding vows the pair posed as a married couple. Check out photos of their wedding below.