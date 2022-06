Vikram scores big on second Saturday

Kamal Haasan's latest film Vikram is another South Indian film that has created a storm at the box office. The film that opened to great reviews is breaking records and how. Since the two weeks, Vikram is managing to gain massive numbers at the box office beating many biggies. Especially in Tamil Nadu, it has done amazingly well. As per the reports, on its second Saturday, Vikram witnessed a massive jump and the numbers went back in double digits.