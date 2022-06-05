Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan starrer is latest Kollywood biggie to fail in Hindi belt – check out more Tamil movies that sank in the North
Vikram is on course to be a huge hit, but is a complete failure in Hindi even as it's raking in the moolah in every other version, not just Tamil, thus adding to the list of Kollywood biggies that've sank with a trace in the North, unlike their Telugu counterparts