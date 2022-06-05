Vikram – blockbuster in every version, disaster in Hindi

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, a gritty action crime thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has released and all everybody is hearing about it are positive things. There was already fever-pitch excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it seems that it has more than lived up to all its pre-release buzz both critically and at the box office. It's time for all Kamal Haasan fans to rejoice as Vikram has not only become his biggest opener both in Tamil Nadu and worldwide, but has also held exceedingly well to put in on the path to be a huge hit. That being said, it’s a complete failure in Hindi even as it’s raking in the moolah in every other version, not just Tamil, thus adding to the list of Kollywood biggies that’ve sank with a trace in the North, unlike their Telugu counterparts. Check out the other such Tamil movies, starring major superstars, below: