Image credit: Instagram

Vikram Gokhale's wife Vrushali says he is still alive

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is still alive and has been put on ventilator, informed his wife Vrushali Gokhale to the media after it was reported that he has passed away. She said that he slipped into coma yesterday afternoon and has not responded to touch since then. He is on ventilator and doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do depending on his condition.