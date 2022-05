Vikram vs Major vs Samrat Prithviraj at the box office

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Vikram, touted to be a gritty action thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj. And while excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has already reached fever pitch, there's another eagerly awaited South movie, Telugu film Major, starring Adivi Sesh, based on the actual life of Major Unnikrishnan. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar starrer has taken a pretty decent start in its advanced booking, which is always a welcome sign. So, which movie is going to take a better start at the box office and can either challenge Prithviraj in the North markets? Here's some number crunching…