Image credit: Kamlesh Nand

Vikram success bash in Hyderabad

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has become a blockbuster at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 214.70 crore worldwide in nine days, and it is still doing very well at the box office. Today, Kamal Haasan celebrated the film’s success in Hyderabad at an event. The superstar wore looked dapper in the suit and he can surely give many young actors a run for their money.