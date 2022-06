Image credit: Twitter

Kamal Haasan with Suriya

Kamal Haasan is currently on cloud 9. His latest release Vikram has done tremendously well at the box office. As per updates, it has crossed Rs 200 crore mark with its worldwide collection. And it seems that the legendary actor is in the mood to celebrate the film's success by splurging on expensive gifts. Recently, actor Suriya shared a picture of the gift he received.