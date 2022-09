Hrithik Roshan's indoor-outdoor space

Hrithik Roshan's pad has a designated family corner which has grass and sofas in it. There is a black and white quote quirky quote sign as well on the wall.This space acts up as an home workout spot for the Roshans. Also Read - Upcoming new movies and web series this week: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha, Chiyaan Vikram’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and more