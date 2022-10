Vikram Vedha box office opening

Vikram Vedha has managed a collection of only ₹10.45 crore nett on day 1, considerably shorter than what the trade was expecting. It’s going to be tough for the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer to make up lost ground from hereon. Few multiplexes in A centres have performed decently, but generally, the opening is way below par, especially in mass centres. In fact, the Pushkar Gayathri directorial has fallen below the opening of six Bollywood movies this year, three of them big flops. Check out the list below: