Vikram Vedha Box Office: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's movie to cheer up halls

Vikram Vedha's advance box office reports are quite encouraging which should warm hearts of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fans. As per the portal, Sacnilk, it has already collected Rs 17 lakh plus in India. More than 4,700 tickets have been sold. If you consider that there is still a week left, the number looks good. It is going to clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is a historical. But in the North, the buzz is just for Vikram Vedha. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film that had Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. It played a role in making Sethupathi popular across India.