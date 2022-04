Hrithik Roshan turns on ‘Vedha’ mode

Among the mighty impressive slate of movies that Hrithik Roshan has lined up, each one of which has blockbuster written all over them, Vikram Vedha, costarring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which is the official Bollywood remake of superhit and critically acclaimed Tamil crime drama, is undoubtedly looking the most exciting at the moment, not least of which because of the fact that it's the first forthcoming release of the Greek God. The superstar has now shared a bunch of new pics in his 'Vedha' look, and boy does he remind one and all why he’s arguably the hottest actors of all time not only in Indian cinema, but probably all of world cinema.