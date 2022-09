Image credit: Google

Vikram Vedha – Ponniyin Selvan box office clash

This year, we have already seen many box office clashes, and in the coming weeks and months, more films are going to release on the same day. On 30th September 2022, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha, and Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 are going to clash at the box office. While one is a big Bollywood film, the other one is a pan-India movie. It will be interesting to see which movie will win the box office race.