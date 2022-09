Shah Rukh Khan

The fever of watching cinema is never dying anytime soon no matter how much the boycott culture will trend. There will always be cinema lovers who will visit the theatres to watch the film of their favourite stars. Let’s take a look at the top 10 actors who are the total paisa Vasool in the cinemas. To begin with King Khan Shah Rukh Khan the man is magic on screen and he never fails to impress his fans with his charm. However, Shah Rukh Khan is on a sabbatical for two years after his back-to-back films but he’s all set to revive with Pathan and fans cannot wait. Shah Rukh Khan is always been the number one star for whom the audience will go to the theatres.