Hrithik Roshan's luxurious apartments

Hrithik Roshan owns two apartments on Juhu-Versova link road in Mumbai. He has a penthouse which is approximately over 38,000 sqft and his adobe is located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the building. His house gives a glimpse of the Arabian Sea and the property reportedly is valued at Rs 67.5 crore. Apart from this, Super 30 actor Hrithik owns a standalone apartment which is reportedly valued at Rs 100 crore.