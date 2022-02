Vikrant Massey gets hitched to Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey has finally tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. The Love Hostel actor looked absolutely dashing as a new groom, draped in an ivory-white sherwani and pastel pagadi while his gorgeous bride, Sheetal Thakur, donned a red-striped lehenga. Sharing his wedding pics on his official Instagram handle, Vikrant wrote: “सात सालों का ये सफ़र आज सात जन्मों में बदल गया। इस सफ़र में हमारा साथ देने के लिए बहुत बहुत शुक्रिया। शीतल एवं विक्रांत 18.02.2022.” Check them out below along with more pics from the wedding: