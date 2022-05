Image credit: Google

Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most awaited upcoming films. The movie is shot in Kannada but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Anup Bhandari, it’s a fantasy action-adventure and will be released in 3D as well. Apart from Kichcha Sudeepa, the movie also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Vikrant Rona is all set to hit the big screens on 28th July 2022.