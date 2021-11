Image credit: Instagram

Vir Das

Comedian Vir Das came under severe scrutiny after the video of his 'I Come from Two Indias' act at the Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C., went viral on social media. The six-minute video has provoked police complaints being filed in Delhi and Mumbai. The comedian later stated on Twitter that 'I Come from Two Indias' was not intended to insult the country. This is not the first time that a comedian landed himself in trouble with their standup act. Comedians like Kiku Sharda, Kunal Kamra, Tanmay Bhat and others have also faced the wrath of people for their comedy acts. Take a look.