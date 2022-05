Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kanika Mann-Siddharth Nigam on Rohit Shetty’s show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has seen new names this week like Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair and Siddharth Nigam. This time, the team will take 15 contestants to South Africa. Everyone is flying down in the last week of May. Some of the confirmed names are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal, Erika Packard and others. Kanika Mann is known for her show, Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega while Siddharth Nigam did Aladdin. Their fans will be thrilled to see them on Rohit Shetty’s show.