Image credit: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s home tour

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are busy being doting parents to Vamika Sharma Kohli. They are currently staying home and staying safe as the pandemic is ever on the rise. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also doing their bit by organizing donation to help beat the pandemic and have successfully collected more than Rs 3 crore for the same. We cannot stop gushing over the fact that the two dish out responsible parents and citizens goals every single time. We are inspired by the duo every day. And another thing that we want to take inspiration from is their home décor. Let’s have a dekko at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s classy house in the maximum city. Virushka’s house has long windows which help while lounging, soaking in the sunlight.