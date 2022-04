Image credit: Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

There are two kinds of celebrities who are in a relationship. The first kind prefers to keep it discreet. On the other end we have celebrities who are open about their relationship. We are here to talk about the former. In this pic we have Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. they were spotted together several times but never made their relationship official. That you got married in 2017 and have a daughter named Vamika.