Finally, we have the face reveal of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s munchkin Vamika

Indian cricket fans are having a meltdown. Yes, we have finally got a glimpse of Vamika Kohli. She was captured by the camera in the third ODI being played between India and South Africa in Cape Town. India’s tour of South Africa is a long one and she accompanied her daddy. The little one looks so much like her papa. Much clearer pictures are now out on Twitter. Everyone is gaga over her cuteness. A fan tweeted, “She is soo soo cute,” while another one said, “Ohhh My God! She is so cute, she killed us with her lots of cuteness.” Baby Vamika has been touring ever since she was four months old. The baby was captured by the paps when they were leaving for South Africa but the couple requested not to leak the pics.