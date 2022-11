Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma love story started when they met for commercial together

This is how their Ishq waala love started- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma love story started when they met for commercial together and the cricketer called their first meeting weird. Virat joked when Anushka arrived on high heels and looked taller than him to which he joked and said didn't you find a bigger heels and she just excused him.