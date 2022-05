Image credit: Instagram

Virat Kohli wishes Anushka Sharma on her birthday

It’s Anushka Sharma’s 34th birthday today, and many Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and others have wished her on social media. The actress’ hubby Virat Kohli also posted a sweet birthday wish for his wifey. He wrote, “Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma.” Fans are loving Virat’s post and they have been waiting for it. A fan wrote, “I was totally waiting for the post.”