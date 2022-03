Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pose together at his 100th Test Match in Mohali

India’s former Test captain Virat Kohli is playing his 100th Test Match at Mohali. It is the first Test Match of the series against Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli was presented with the ceremonial cap by Rahul Dravid. It seems Vamika also accompanied Anushka Sharma but she was kept away from the cameras. We saw what happened during the Test series against South Africa. Anushka Sharma is busy preparing for the biopic of Jhulan Goswami and training hard. She looked gorgeous. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hugged and kissed making fans of the couple go aww. Take a look…