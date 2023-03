Image credit: Instagram/ Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli in an awkward spot again while chatting with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shared that he went out with Anushka for a couple of months. They were just hanging out but in his mind, he was already dating Anushka. So he would talk about things he 'used' to do when he was single. Anushka would ask him about talking in the past tense. That would leave Virat in an awkward spot again.