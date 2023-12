When Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma ‘First’ met each other

They first met each other in 2013 on the sets of a shampoo commercial. Back then, Virat Kohli was a reigning star in the cricket world while Anushka was basking on the success of her film Jab Tak Hai Jann. It was not love at first sight for Virat and Anushka. As Virat recalled in one of his interviews, to break the ice, he made a horrible joke when he first met Anushka. Instead of being impressed the actress was quite miffed with Kohli's joke. As destiny had it, even after not having a good start, Anushka and Virat stayed in touch. Initially it was just a normal phase of text calls and chats. However, they gradually realized how similar they are as people, something clicked, and the couple knew it they have surpassed the 'Just friends Pahse'