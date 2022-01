Begusarai actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Shivangi Joshi’s closeness made people wonder if they’re dating

Vishal Aditya Singh turns 34 today. Whether it is Begusarai, Chandrakanta or Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, the actor has delivered power-packed performances. He has the rustic good looks, screen presence and acting chops. However, his career has been overshadowed by news of his personal life. Vishal Aditya Singh who took a long break after Bigg Boss 13 as he wanted to self-introspect and reinvent himself. Let us take a look at how his personal life made news right from the start. During the making of Begusarai, Shivangi Joshi and Vishal Aditya Singh came close as friends. Tongues started wagging after she got a cake for his birthday party. The two sizzled on screen and their love-making sequence went viral. But they have maintained that it is only friendship. Vishal and Shivangi are buddies and he supports her whole-heartedly. This was not the first time his personal life grabbed headlines. Take a look…