Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant's married life has been the talk of the town. However, she recently revealed that Adil Khan Durrani had cheated on her and took a lot of money from her. She accused him of hitting her and forcefully making her accept Islam. She even went on to share many proofs about it and had Adil arrested. After Adil returned back he also made various claims against Rakhi. He even said that she made nude videos of him and took a lot of money from him in the name of her mother's treatment. Many other people like Rajshree More, Sherlyn Chopra, Rakhi's ex-husband Ritesh and others also gave their opinions and took sides in this matter. The blame is still on between Rakhi and Adil.