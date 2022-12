Pathaan: Vivek Agnihotri's comments on Besharam Rang make daughter Mallika go viral

Vivek Agnihotri has been under fire for his comments on Pathaan's Besharam Rang. Netizens have reminded him how he told people to celebrate erotica when he made films like Hate Story. Vivek Agnihotri's daughter Mallika has also come under the scanner. Her bikini pics have gone viral and how. In one of them, she can be seen in an orange bikini top. In the video, a child is seen slamming the makers of Pathaan for objectification of a girl's body. Many people have trashed the video saying the messaging is very wrong.