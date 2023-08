Vivek Agnihotri slams Shah Rukh Khan for destroying Bollywood.

The Vaccine War filmmaker is creating a sensation on the internet with his statement against Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, where he calls him out for his politics and creating hype around him. Vivek, in an interaction with India.com, said SRK is responsible for destroying a great institution like Bollywood. Slamming him further, he added,' I don't like the politics of Shah Rukh Khan; because of him, it's only PR, hype, glamour, and stardom, and anything that is not stardom is not accepted; that's my problem'.