Vivian Dsena

Sirf Tum actor and TV hunk Vivian Dsena found love in Nouraan Aly a year back. Rumours of him being in love with an NRI girl had been doing the rounds since a year and a half. He was also linked to his Shakti co-star Garima Jain. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee split in 2016 due to lack of compatibility. The formal divorce came through on December 18, 2021.