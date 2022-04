Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly

Vivian Dsena who was rumoured to be in a relationship with a NRI girl since a long time has finally spilled the beans. He said he fell in love with Nouran Aly who is a journalist from Egypt. It seems they met four and a half years back. It seems it took Vivian Dsena a month to realise that he was in love with her. The couple are planning to marry soon but he says he will keep it private. Nouran Aly wants a quiet life of a homemaker and has made it clear that she wishes to avoid the public eye. Vivian Dsena is seen as Ranveer on the show Sirf Tum with Eisha Singh.