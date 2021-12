South heartthrobs Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and more dish out style inspiration for winter

Winter has officially arrived and we can’t wait to bring out those boots and winter jackets to finally enjoy the season! As the time of experimental layers, brings out the excitement in fashion enthusiasts, we take a look at how our south superstars are raising temperatures despite the chilly season – Who said pink was a woman’s colour? Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all about casual comfort as he posted an image of him posing in a track pant and sweatshirt ensemble with a pink beanie cap to top it off!