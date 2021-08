Mouni Roy oozes oomph once again

TV actress Mouni Roy’s photoshoots are some of the sexiest on social media. After leaving us floored with a shoot where she donned a Benarasi saree without a blouse, Mouni Roy has posted pictures in a bikini. While they are long shots, we are amazed by how expressive Mouni Roy is in the clicks. Colleagues like Adaa Khan, Gunjan Maniktala and Vidya Malavade were damn impressed by the pics. Naagin’s Shesha went Wooohooo seeing the shots. On the professional front, she was seen in the music video of Stebin Ben, Baithe Baithe and has another one coming up with Aly Goni. Fans are very keen for the jodi of #MouLy. Take a look at the pics…