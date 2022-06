Sriti Jha opens up on why she left Kumkum Bhagya

In an interview with Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti Jha opened up on why she left the show. The actress who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 told Hindustan Times, 'The story needed to move on, and it's moved on beautifully. It was for the well-being of the show but we had to move on because the story had to move on. It's doing so well and it's amazing to see that happening because I am very close to the people who are on the show right now and I am in touch with the team and everything. I gained so many friends so there's no loss out there.'