Urfi Javed detained in Dubai?

Reports had it that Urfi Javed got into trouble for shooting in revealing clothes at a public place in Dubai. Reports suggested that she was detained by the cops and questioned. However, Urfi revealed the truth and stated that cops arrived at the shooting spot but it was not because of her clothes. She said that there was some issue with the timings the shooting place was available.