Will Disha Vakani return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

It is time to take a weekly recap of all the top TV News. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the audience since ages. But the heart and soul of the show was Disha Vakani who played Dayaben. After her exit, the makers are yet to find her replacement. It was been more than four years now that the show is running without a Dayaben. Recently, Asit Modi spoke about the same. He stated that he waited during Covid times and respects her decision. He mentioned that she has family responsibilities but like everyone, he is also praying for her return.