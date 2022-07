Urfi Javed death hoax

It's time to take a quick recap of all the top updates from the TV industry of the week. One of the news that shocked all was about Urfi Javed aka Uorfi Javed's alleged suicide. A picture went viral on social media suggesting that she had passed away but it was a hoax. Slamming all those who circulated the news, Uorfi wrote, 'What is happening in This world? I've been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane.'