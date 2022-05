Image credit: Instagram

Salman Khan - Shehnaaz Gill's bonding

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the guests for the Eid bash thrown by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. She is doing the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she is paired with Aayush Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill’s bonding with Salman Khan at the party grabbed the notice of everyone. There is a video where we can see her hugging him and kissing his shoulder. It went viral and how. She also teased saying that he had come to drop her to her car. The singer and actress also got trolled post that incident.