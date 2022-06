Shailesh Lodha's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It is Saturday and it is time to take a recap of all the trending TV news that kept the stars buzzing. One of the biggest events of this week remains to be Shailesh Lodha's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per reports, Shailesh Lodha who is the narrator of the show as Taarak Mehta, has not been shooting for the show. As per a source of Etimes, several theories are floating about Shailesh's sudden exit from the show. Rumours suggest that Dilip Joshi aka Jethala Champaklal Gada and Shailesh did not get well along. It was highlighted that Shailesh seemed to be unhappy with the less footage that he got despite the show running for 14 years.