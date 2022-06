Shehnaaz Gill's bridal avatar

Shehnaaz Gill hit headlines this week as she turned out to be the showstopper for Samant Chauhan. Her bridal avatar was loved by all and it also left her parents teary-eyed. In an interview with us, her parents said, 'Shehnaaz is the heart of family and ever since the death of Sidharth Shukla, Sana hardly focuses on her personal life, and she is on her journey to make her career and her family is extremely happy with the way she is positively moved on. Sana is right now focusing on her career, and she is not even thinking about love or marriage maybe she never will, and we all know the reason. While her parents are worried about his new workaholic Sana. They are extremely happy with her achievements but want her to even focus a little bit on her personal life as well.'