Anupamaa enjoys the top spot

TRP game is always fun to witness. The numbers for week 3 of 2023 are out and once again it is the TV show Anupamaa that has claimed the top spot. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the leading roles and it is among the most favourite of viewers. It has maintained its TRP stream by receiving a rating of 2.3. Anupamaa has been holding the top spot for quite a while now and it seems it will remain to be at the top for many more weeks to come thanks to its interesting storyline. Here's looking at the top five shows.