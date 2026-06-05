What to watch June 2026: 6 new K-Dramas with Choi Min Sik, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Moo Yeol on ENA, tvN, Netflix

Agent Kim Reactivated

The cast includes So Ji Sub, Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, and the show starts June 26, Fridays & Saturdays, 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS. Kim seems like a regular dad, cracking dad jokes and working at the bank. But when his daughter Min Ji vanishes, all bets are off. Turns out, he’s got a deadly past that's about to surface. So Ji Sub goes full action-star in this revenge thriller. Expect family drama, fistfights, and serious firepower.