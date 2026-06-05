What to watch June 2026: 6 new K-Dramas with Choi Min Sik, Shin Ye Eun, Kim Moo Yeol on ENA, tvN, Netflix

See You at Work Tomorrow!
With a star cast that includes, Seo In Guk, Park Ji Hyun, Kang Mina, Choi Kyung Hoon, Won Gyu Bin, The show begins June 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN. Meet Kang Si Woo, the boss who doesn’t smile, doesn’t connect, and never says sorry. Cha Ji Yoon’s been at it for seven years, but mentally clocks out the moment work starts. She’s tired, he’s stuck, and when they finally interact, something’s gotta give. It’s office romance with wit, tension, and chemistry. Based on a webtoon, so expect the banter.