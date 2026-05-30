What’s next after Don 3? Ranveer Singh LINKED to Pralay, Chandragupta, and Ashwatthama

The Immortal Ashwatthama: Back in Play?

And then there’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, a film people have been hearing about for years. It’s Aditya Dhar’s mythological epic, but it’s been on a rollercoaster with delays, budget changes, and casting rumors. Now folks are once again linking Singh to the project. If this gets going, it’ll be one of the most VFX-heavy mythological films out of India. Cast, dates, everything else is still up in the air, but the title keeps popping up in every conversation about what Singh does next.