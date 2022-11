Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a self-made star

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a self-made star and is a classic example that only your talent and determination survives and nothing else. She never made a huge cry over anytime that happened to her and that is the reason she is called the epitome of grace. Well sometimes you can win a war with silence and Ash is the classic example of the same.