Pooja Bhatt's alleged affair with Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey had reportedly claimed that he was in an abusive relationship with Pooja Bhatt and her over abusive behaviour and over drinking habit was the reason behind their separation. Also Read - Chup actors Pooja Bhatt, Shreya Dhanwanthary highlight what's changed for better or worse for women in Bollywood; say, 'PRs tell you what to say...' [Exclusive Video]